Rest Stop on Hungary’s First EuroHorse Horse Trial Inaugurated

A rest stop in Edelény, in north-eastern Hungary, on the country’s first EuroHorse horse trail, has been inaugurated, the Office of the Government Commissioner for an Active Hungary said.

 

The EuroHorse 1 trail, traversing the north of Hungary, will be open to the public from 2022, the office said. The horse trail is one of four planned in the framework of the Kincsem National Riding Programme, it added. Hungary’s rolling hills, scenic slopes and soft ground make the country ideal for equestrian tourism, and fewer private properties are closed off in natural areas than in Western Europe, the office said.

 

