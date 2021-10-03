PMI Slips to 52.1 in September

Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reached 52.1 points in September, edging down from 55.6 in August, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said.

A PMI over 50 signals expansion in the manufacturing sector.

Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index fell from the previous month but remained over 50. The production volume index also dropped but stayed over the 50-point mark. The employment index showed a contraction for the second month in a row, after three consecutive months of expansion.

Delivery times were longer than in August. The gauge of purchased inventories climbed for the fifth month in a row.

hungarymatters.hu