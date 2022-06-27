Bad News: One Euro Costs 404 HuF

This morning, the forint reached another negative peak against the euro: at 6 a.m. 400 forints had to be paid for 1 euro, but around 9:00, the national currency began to deteriorate rapidly, and around 11:00 the EU currency was worth more than 404 forints, writes HVG.

On June 14th, the euro was 402.99 forints, and the previous record was 399.87 forints on March 7th.



According to HVG, the weakening is typical of the forint: the Polish zloty weakened minimally, the exchange rate of the Czech koruna remained unchanged and the Turkish lira strengthened.

