Diesel Prices Continue to Drop on Wednesday

From Wednesday, the wholesale price of diesel will continue to decrease by HUF 2 gross, reports holtankoljak.hu.

According to the website, the purchase price of gasoline will not change during the middle of the week. Thus, taking into account the current average prices, we can refuel at the following average prices from Wednesday:

95 gasoline: HUF 562/liter

Gas oil: HUF 587/liter

The majority of gas stations implement the excise duty increase in their prices in two installments, so next Monday HUF 21 price increases are expected for both types of fuel. The Central Statistical Office announced on Monday that in November 2023, the volume of sales in fuel retail, adjusted for calendar effects, was 21.4 percent lower than in the same period of the previous year.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay