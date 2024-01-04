Towards the end of the year, tourism in Hungary continued to strengthen

Last November, 1.0 million guests spent 2.5 million guest nights in Hungarian tourist accommodations (commercial, private and other accommodations). The number of guests was 13 percent higher, and the number of guest nights was 7.5 percent higher than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) announced on Thursday.

The number of nights spent by domestic guests increased by 5.9 percent, while the number of nights spent by foreign guests increased by 8.9 percent.

In the January-November 2023 period, domestic guests spent 5.8 percent fewer guest nights and foreigners 12 percent more guest nights at tourist accommodations than in the same period of the previous year, KSH wrote.

In November, 75 percent of the guest nights were provided by commercial accommodations, where the turnover was 6.3 percent higher than the previous year. 11 percent more guest nights were registered at private and other accommodations than a year earlier.

The number of domestic guests increased by 9.3 percent and the number of guest nights by 5.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of guests was 545 thousand, and the number of guest nights spent was 1.2 million in tourist accommodations; within this, 428,000 guests and 943,000 guest nights were registered at commercial accommodations. 77 percent of the latter were spent in hotels, where the number of guest nights was 8.6 percent higher than a year earlier. The number of domestic guest nights spent in private and other accommodations increased by 7.0 percent compared to November 2022.

In the two most popular tourist areas, 20 and 12 percent of domestic guest nights were registered at the tourist accommodations of Balaton and Mátra-Bükk, Budapest’s share was 14 percent.

The number of foreign guests increased by 17, and the number of guest nights by 8.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The 502,000 guests who arrived at tourist accommodations spent 1.3 million guest nights, of which 383,000 guests and 964,000 guest nights were registered at commercial accommodations. 85 percent of the latter were spent in hotels, where the number of guest nights was 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier. The number of nights spent by foreign guests in private and other accommodations increased by 14 percent compared to November 2022. 68 percent of foreign guest nights were registered in tourist accommodations in Budapest, and the most popular tourist area was Lake Balaton, with a share of 5.5 percent.

In November, a total of 18,747 tourist accommodations, including 2,221 commercial and 16,526 private and other accommodations, welcomed guests.

Of the commercial accommodations, 907 hotels and 965 guesthouses were open for part or all of November

The total gross revenue of commercial accommodation was HUF 43.4 billion, which at current prices is 15 percent higher than a year earlier.

With the Széchenyi Pihenőkártí, cardholders spent 3.0 percent less, HUF 2.2 billion, at commercial accommodations compared to the same month of the previous year.

Between January and November, a total of 38.2 million guest nights were registered at tourist accommodations by 1.9 percent more. Domestic guests spent 5.8 percent fewer guest nights, foreigners 12 percent more (20.2 million and 18.0 million) in tourist accommodations, the KSH wrote.

(MTI)