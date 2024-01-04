Loki has started winter preparations, the players will soon fly to training camp

Loki began preparations for the spring season of the 2023/2024 championship with thorough medical examinations and surveys, the DVSC football team reported on its website.

The players met in the SET (Sports Diagnostic, Lifestyle and Therapy Center) in the Nagyerdei Stadium on Wednesday morning, and then the tests were followed by training in the Pallagon in the afternoon. Balázs Dzudzsák and József Varga have a minor illness, while Hamzat Ojediran will join the team in the next few days due to administration.

The team is still preparing at home this week, but will leave for the training camp in Turkey on January 8, DVSC announced.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: dvsc.hu