Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 20 March 2020

In the week ending 20 March 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 102.5 billion to EUR 403.2 billion mainly due to liquidity-providing operations.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 192.1 billion to EUR 525.7 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 48.5 billion to EUR 3,218.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 20 March 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 1.1 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 273.1 billion +EUR 1.5 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 30.5 billion +EUR 1.2 billion -EUR 0.3 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 200.2 billion +EUR 2.7 billion -EUR 0.6 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,148.6 billion +EUR 14.1 billion -EUR 1.1 billion Securities Markets Programme EUR 41.0 billion – –

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).