European teachers and trainers: the Council adopts conclusions

The Council adopted by written procedure conclusions on European teachers and trainers for the future. The conclusions recognise that teachers and trainers are an indispensable driving force of education and training, and acknowledge their commitment during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The conclusions invite member states to undertake a number of measures related to developing the competences of teachers and trainers, promoting their participation in continuous professional development, promoting their mobility, involving them in future policy design and fostering their wellbeing.

The conclusions also invite the European Commission to continue supporting the development of education and training opportunities for prospective and practicing teachers and trainers, as well as their mobility.

