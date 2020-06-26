Candidate List update: Four new hazardous chemicals to be phased out

The additions include three substances that are toxic to reproduction and one endocrine disruptor. The Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHCs) now contains 209 substances that may have serious effects on people or the environment.

The endocrine-disrupting substance is used in consumer products, such as cosmetics. The three others are used in industrial processes to produce polymers, coating products and plastics, respectively.

Companies are urged to check their legal obligations relating to the safe use of their substance. From January 2021, companies will also have to notify products containing SVHCs to ECHA’s upcoming SCIP database on substances of concern in articles and products. The database aims to ensure transparent information on articles containing hazardous chemicals throughout their whole lifecycle.

Christel Musset, ECHA’s Director of Hazard Assessment says: “Chemicals on the Candidate List are among the most regulated in the EU, and our aim is to gradually phase them out. In the meanwhile, companies need to ensure their safe use and be transparent towards consumers who have the right to know where these chemicals are used. Substituting them with safer alternatives can boost innovation and create a more sustainable circular economy.”

Substances added to the Candidate List for authorisation on 25 June 2020:

Substance name EC number CAS number Reason for inclusion Examples of use(s) 1-vinylimidazole 214-012-0 1072-63-5 Toxic for reproduction (Article 57 c) In formulations and as a monomer in the production of polymers 2-methylimidazole 211-765-7 693-98-1 Toxic for reproduction (Article 57 c) As a catalyst and in the production of coating products Dibutylbis(pentane-2,4- dionato-O,O’)tin 245-152-0 22673-19-4 Toxic for reproduction (Article 57 c) As a catalyst and as an additive in the production of plastics Butyl 4-hydroxybenzoate (Butylparaben) 202-318-7 94-26-8 Endocrine disrupting properties – human health (Article 57(f) – human health) Cosmetics, personal care products and pharmaceuticals

ECHA’s Member State Committee was involved in the decision to include butyl 4-hydroxybenzoate and dibutylbis(pentane-2,4- dionato-O,O’)tin to the list.