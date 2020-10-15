Boeing subsidy case: World Trade Organization confirms EU right to retaliate against $4 billion of U.S. imports

The World Trade Organization (WTO) allowed the EU to raise tariffs up to $4 billion worth of imports from the U.S. as a countermeasure for illegal subsidies to the American aircraft maker, Boeing.

The decision announced yesterday afternoon builds upon the WTO’s earlier findings recognising the U.S. subsidies to Boeing as illegal under the WTO law. Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said: “This long-awaited decision allows the European Union to impose tariffs on American products entering Europe. I would much prefer not to do so – additional duties are not in the economic interest of either side, particularly as we strive to recover from the Covid-19 recession. I have been engaging with my American counterpart, Ambassador Lighthizer, and it is my hope that the U.S. will now drop the tariffs imposed on EU exports last year. This would generate positive momentum both economically and politically, and help us to find common ground in other key areas. The EU will continue to vigorously pursue this outcome. If it does not happen, we will be forced to exercise our rights and impose similar tariffs. While we are fully prepared for this possibility, we will do so reluctantly.”

In October last year, following a similar WTO decision in a parallel case on Airbus subsidies, the U.S. imposed retaliatory duties that affect EU exports worth $7.5 billion. Under the current economic circumstances, it is in the mutual interest of the EU and the U.S. to discontinue damaging tariffs that unnecessarily burden our industrial and agricultural sectors.

The EU has made specific proposals to reach a negotiated outcome. While engaging with the U.S., the European Commission is also taking appropriate steps and involving EU Member States so that it can use its retaliation rights in case there is no prospect of bringing the dispute to a mutually beneficial solution. This contingency planning includes finalising the list of products that would become subject to EU additional tariffs. For more information, see a full press release, WTO Appellate Body ruling on US subsidies to Boeing, preliminary list of products, History of Boeing case, History of Airbus case.

ec.europa.eu

pixabay