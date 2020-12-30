Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020

In the week ending 25 December 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 313.4 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 27.8 billion to EUR 1,201.4 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 20.8 billion to EUR 5,004.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 25 December 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 28.6 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.8 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 288.0 billion +EUR 0.1 billion – Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 29.7 billion – -EUR 0.3 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,348.4 billion +EUR 1.6 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 251.0 billion +EUR 0.1 billion – Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 755.9 billion +EUR 3.7 billion -EUR 0.1 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).