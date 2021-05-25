“Biggest Polluters Should Bear Costs of Climate Action”

The costs of the fight against climate change should be borne by the world’s biggest polluting companies, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in Brussels on Monday ahead of a two-day summit of European Union leaders.

Hungary does not accept the position that individuals and families should bear the costs of climate action, the prime minister said in a video posted on Facebook. Orbán added that in such a case the fight against climate change could cost an average Hungarian family up to 20,000 forints (EUR 57) a month. “We cannot accept this,” Orbán said. “We support the solution that would have polluters bear the costs of climate protection.” “We’re at the beginning of the battle,” he said, adding that he hoped Hungary would be successful in enforcing its interests.

The prime minister noted that the main topics to be covered at the summit include the pandemic, migration and environmental and climate protection. When it comes to the pandemic, “Hungary is usually being congratulated”, he said, noting that the country had one of the highest vaccination rates in the bloc. Orbán is being accompanied to Brussels by Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay