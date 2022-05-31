Hungary’s Conference Services in Focus of Frankfurt’s IMEX

The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), the Hungarian Congress Office (MKI) and 26 tourism service providers will represent Hungary at IMEX in Frankfurt, one of the world’s largest exhibitions for conferences and incentive travel, organisers told MTI on Monday.

At the fair attended by some 3,000 professionals from around the world, Hungary will be presented as a top destination “for conferences with versatile venues”, MTÜ and conference organiser MKI said. The fair runs from May 31 to June 2.

hunagrymatters.hu