Some 9,600 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 4,668 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 4,932 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 147 people, ORFK told MTI. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 413 refugees, 159 children among them, arriving by train, said ORFK.

hungarymatters.hu