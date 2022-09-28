General Counsel Rantos can take into account the compatibility of the commercial practice with the general data protection regulation

Figyelembe kell azonban vennie az illetékes felügyeleti hatóság által az

említett rendelet alapján hozott bármely határozatot vagy vizsgálatot

A Meta Platforms a „Facebook” online közösségi hálózat tulajdonosa. A közösségi hálózat felhasználóinak el kell fogadniuk

a Facebook szolgáltatási feltételeit, amelyek hivatkoznak a Meta Platforms adat- és cookie-szabályzatára. E feltételek értelmében a Meta

Platforms adatokat gyűjt más Meta Platforms csoportszolgáltatásoktól, például az Instagramtól és a WhatsApp-tól, valamint

harmadik felek webhelyeiről és alkalmazásairól, integrált felületeken vagy a felhasználó számítógépén vagy

mobileszközén elhelyezett cookie-kon keresztül. Ezenkívül a Meta Platforms ezeket az adatokat az érintett felhasználó Facebook-fiókjához kapcsolja, és

többek között hirdetési célokra használja fel.

A Német Szövetségi Versenyhivatal megtiltotta a Meta Platformok számára, hogy a

Facebook szolgáltatási feltételeinek megfelelően feldolgozzák az adatokat, és végrehajtsák e feltételeket, és intézkedéseket hozott ennek megakadályozására.

A hatóság megállapította, hogy a szóban forgó adatkezelés, amely nem felelt meg az általános adatvédelmi

rendeletnek (GDPR), a Meta Platforms erőfölényével való visszaélésnek minősül a

németországi magánfelhasználók közösségi hálózatok piacán.

Meta Platforms appealed against the decision of the above authority to the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf,

which asks the Court of Justice whether national competition authorities are entitled to assess the compliance of

data processing with the RGPD. In addition, the German court asks the Court about the interpretation and

application of certain provisions of the GDPR.

In his Opinion delivered today, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos, first, takes the view that, while a competition

authority does not have jurisdiction to rule on an infringement of the GDPR, it may nevertheless, in the exercise of

its own powers, take account of the compatibility of a commercial practice with the GDPR. In that respect, the

Advocate General emphasises that the compliance or non-compliance of that conduct with the provisions of

the GDPR may, in the light of all the circumstances of the case, be an important indication of whether that

conduct amounts to a breach of competition rules.

However, the Advocate General points out that a competition authority can only assess compliance with the

GDPR as an incidental question, without prejudice to the powers of the competent supervisory authority

under that regulation. Therefore, the competition authority must take account of any decision or

investigation by the competent supervisory authority, inform the latter of any relevant details and, where

appropriate, consult it. Secondly, the Advocate General is of the opinion that the mere fact that the undertaking operating a social network enjoys a dominant position on the national market for online social networks for private users does not call into question the validity of the consent of the user of that network to the processing of his personal data.

Such acircumstance does, however, play a role in the assessment of the freedom of consent, which it is up to the data

controller to demonstrate.

Thirdly, the Advocate General takes the view that Meta Platforms’ practice at issue, or some of the component parts

thereof, may fall within the justifications provided for by the GDPR for the processing of data without the consent of

the data subject, provided that the elements of that practice are actually necessary for the provision of the services

relating to the Facebook account. However, the Advocate General considers that, although the personalisation of

content and advertising, the continuous and seamless use of the Meta Platforms group’s services, the security of the

network or the improvement of the product may be in the interests of the user or the data controller, those

components of the practice at issue do not appear to be necessary for the provision of the abovementioned

services.

Fourthly, the Advocate General notes that the prohibition on processing sensitive personal data, relating, for

example, to racial or ethnic origin, health or sexual orientation of the data subject, may also relate to the data

processing at issue. This is the case where the processed data, individually considered or aggregated, allow user

profiling based on the sensitive characteristics referred to in the GDPR.

Ezzel összefüggésben a főtanácsnok hangsúlyozza, hogy ahhoz, hogy

az érintett által nyilvánvalóan nyilvánosságra hozott adatokra vonatkozó tilalom alóli mentesség alkalmazható legyen, a felhasználónak teljes mértékben tudatában kell lennie annak, hogy

kifejezett cselekményével a személyes adatok nyilvánosak. A főtanácsnok szerint a weboldalak és alkalmazások meglátogatásával

, az ezekbe a weboldalakra és alkalmazásokba való adatok bevitelével, valamint az ezekbe integrált gombokra való kattintással

összefüggő magatartás főszabály szerint nem tekinthető azonosnak azzal a magatartással, amely nyilvánvalóan nyilvánosságra hozza a felhasználó érzékeny személyes adatait. .