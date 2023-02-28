Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 24 February 2023

In the week ending 24 February 2023 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.5 billion to EUR 324.1 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 18.8 billion to EUR -2,891.1 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) and the longer-term refinancing operations (asset item 5.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 48.8 billion to EUR 5,837.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

