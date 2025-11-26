Regional Launch of Europe’s Environment 2025 Highlights Two Decades of Cooperation with Western Balkans

The European Environment Agency (EEA) officially launched Europe’s Environment 2025 today in Podgorica for the Western Balkans region, marking more than 20 years of partnership with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

The launch event brought together EEA Executive Director Leena Ylä-Mononen, senior environmental officials from the six cooperating countries, and national institutions to celebrate their contributions to Europe’s environmental knowledge base. Hosted in cooperation with Montenegro’s Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Northern Region Development, the event underscored the region’s role in supporting environmental monitoring, reporting, and capacity building.

The report highlights the progress and challenges of the Western Balkans in environment, climate, and sustainability. Achievements include expanded and improved networks of protected areas, contributing to biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and alignment with European environmental objectives.

Leena Ylä-Mononen emphasized that the Western Balkans are an integral part of Europe’s environmental story, with their contributions growing stronger over time. Cooperation with the region, launched in 2000, has focused on strengthening monitoring, aligning with European data standards, and fostering knowledge sharing.

High-level participants included ministers, agency directors, national focal points, EU Delegation representatives, and technical experts. The event celebrated both the accomplishments of the Western Balkans and their continued role in shaping Europe’s environmental future.

*This designation follows UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on Kosovo’s declaration of independence.

(eea.europe.eu)