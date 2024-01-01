Strong Earthquake in Japan – Tsunami Warning Issued

A tsunami warning has been issued in Japan after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale shook the western part of the country’s central region.

BBC reports that the city of Noto, in Ishikawa prefecture, could be hit by five-meter waves, so residents were urged to move to higher ground.

Several houses in Isikawa Prefecture were reported to have collapsed due to the earthquake. MTI writes that, according to the electricity provider, there are no anomalies at the nuclear power plants operating in the earthquake area.

Photo: YUSUKE FUKUHARA / YOMIURI / THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN VIA AFP