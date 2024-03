A serious error occurred in Meta’s services on Tuesday afternoon. Downdetector receives thousands of notifications.

The majority of users experience the following errors: it is not possible to log in, the system detects the password as incorrect, logged in users are thrown out by the system and cannot go back. So the error is not in our device. Meta said that the company’s specialists are already aware of the problem concerning the login and are working on fixing the error.

debreceninap.hu