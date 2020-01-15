Applications to Assist People With Disabilities in Debrecen and the County

On 10 January 2020, a centre for independent living opened in Debrecen for persons with disabilities who live in the county.

The centre set the objective of linking disabled people to the world of infocommunications. People with disabilities will be provided with mobile and other applications which will facilitate their everyday lives. They will be assisted in fulfilling duties independently that they would otherwise need help in. Vice Mayor István Puskás also participated in the opening ceremony and outlined in his welcome speech that he felt it very significant that people with disabilities could be part of the world of infocommunications. They would also have the possibility to join virtual space and obtain skills assisting them in living independently.

