A vaccination center has opened at Ártánd – it provides Johnson&Jonhson vaccines

A vaccination center against coronavirus has opened on the Romanian side of the Ártánd-Borsi border crossing, the Bihor County Health Directorate.

The vaccination center was set up in a container next to the lane of the road border crossing to Romania, about fifty meters from the border. The vaccination center is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm Romanian time (7 am to 7 pm Central European Time) and

applicants will be given the Johnson & Jonhson vaccine, which provides protection against coronavirus infection in a single dose, without a reservation. Vaccination is free, and the staff of the vaccination center is provided by the Timisoara Military Hospital

– states in the communication.

Dorel Tirt, a spokeswoman for the Bihor County Health Directorate, told MTI that the vaccine could be given to citizens of any EU member state, as well as to non-EU citizens with a residence permit in Romania. Vaccinees are given a vaccination certificate in Romania on the spot.

The Bihor county portal Ebihoreanul.ro reported on Tuesday that only three people had used the Bors vaccination center on the day of its opening. Authorities attributed little interest to the lack of publicity. They added that truck drivers can also easily vaccinate themselves in Borson, as the vaccination center is located near a truck parking lot.

Earlier, the Arad county authorities announced that they were preparing to open a vaccination center on the Romanian side of the Hungarian-Romanian state border, at the Nagylak-Nagylak 1 and Csanádpalota-Nagylak 2 border crossings. The decision was based on the fact that more and more Romanian citizens working abroad are returning home just to be able to vaccinate without an appointment. The official of the Arad County Health Directorate told MTI on Tuesday that they are still working on the opening of the vaccination centers in Nagylak, which have not yet been established.

MTI