Vitamins were donated by the pharmacy to the Debrecen Charitable Body

The Golden Lion Pharmacy donated a vitamin package worth HUF 3 million to the Debrecen Charity. The 2,000-box immune booster reaches those who need it most during the holidays.

The donation was handed over on December 23, 2021, by Dávid Bárd, the owner of the Golden Lion Pharmacy and a leading pharmacist, to the President of the Debrecen Charitable Board. Most of the 2,000 boxes of vitamins are tablets, but they also contain drops, so they can be given to children. Éva Rászsahegyiné Éva Juhász, the chairman of the board, said that they are in contact with many families with sick children, but this offer will also be of great help to covid orphans and pensioners in need.

“Health is paramount, especially in this emergency, but those who live in difficult circumstances and can only afford basic food cannot access these vitamins. We know who needs it the most now, so the packages will be in the right place, ”added Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász.

In connection with the support, Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa emphasized that there was no example of a donation similar to the donation of the Golden Lion Pharmacy in Debrecen.

“Fortunately, the Debrecen Charitable Body receives a lot of offers during the Advent period, but this is a real form of subsidy-filling support: we can provide a vitamin preparation worth HUF 3 million to about 1,800 people in need in the coming weeks,” the deputy mayor said.

After the handover, Éva Rózsahegyiné Éva Juhász and Lajos Barcsa took it from the packages to two locations. The Pór family with two children and the retired István Ferencné were the first to receive the offer.

