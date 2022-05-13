Paramedics fought to save a little girl in Debrecen who suffered an electric shock

Parents rushed into the OMSZ’s Duty Service on Wednesday with a 2-year-old child who suffered an electric shock at home.

The paramedics said the on-duty specialist and excellent rescue technician immediately examined the child, who was no longer alive. They began to resuscitate, immediately seeking the help of the Debrecen Rescue Administration, who mobilized huge forces.

Ambulance units, including a pediatric ambulance, arrived on the scene within minutes and continued to fight together for the little girl’s life. The determined and persistent life-saving ultimately led to success and the little girl was able to be transported to the hospital in a stable condition

debreceninap.hu