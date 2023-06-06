DKV is launching a free special service for the convenience of theater visitors

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, starting at 8:30 p.m., the theater show “August in Oklahoma” will be played as part of the Nagyerdei Outdoor Games program series at the Nagyerdei Outdoor Theater.

After the performance, DKV Zrt. provides a special service in addition to the announced schedule, in order to make it easier to get home. Spectators can use the special CAF tram service on line 1 free of charge with a ticket for the performance. The tram traveling in the direction of the Grand Station stops at every stop.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 8:30 PM – August in Oklahoma (Rain Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023)

The arrival of the special tram at the University stop: 23:45

