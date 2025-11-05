The Debrecen ambulance service bid farewell to Dr. Ferenc Ary after 32 years of dedicated service

In a heartfelt ceremony, Dr. Ferenc Ary, an emergency physician, was recently honored as he retired from the Debrecen Ambulance Station after 32 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Dr. Ary completed his final night shift, marking the end of more than three decades in the ambulance service.

Colleagues refer to him as “a Debrecen legend,” admired for his boundless wisdom, exemplary calmness, unquestionable expertise, humanity, and sense of humor — qualities that made him a central figure in the community. His signature phrases have become well-known within the station, and his stories both educated and entertained his coworkers.

To celebrate his final service, his colleagues organized a touching farewell, attended by retired veterans of the ambulance station who shared memories together, sometimes with laughter, sometimes with tears.

Members of the team said goodbye with hugs and gifts, and Tim Attila even wrote a special poem in his honor.

According to a post on the National Ambulance Service’s social media page, Dr. Ferenc Ary’s career and personality serve as a lasting example for the entire emergency medical community.