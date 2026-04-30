Hungarospa was profitable last year

At its April scheduled meeting, the Hajdúszoboszló City Council approved the 2025 reports of several municipal institutions and made a number of important decisions on economic, development, and regulatory matters, according to Hajdúszoboszló City TV. The session also brought a personnel change: the outgoing head of the city management company delivered his final report to the council.

The 2025 financial report of Hajdúszoboszlói Nonprofit Zrt. was presented for the last time by CEO István Nyéki before his retirement. The company closed a balanced year, meeting its targets and maintaining stable operations. While public cemetery operations remain loss-making, the deficit has decreased. From May 1, Péter Makai will take over the position, and the council expressed its appreciation for Nyéki’s decades of service.

Hungarospa Zrt. generated more than 8.7 billion HUF in revenue in 2025 and remained profitable despite an unfavorable tourism environment. The company invested nearly 900 million HUF in developments and expects further growth in 2026.

The Outpatient Care Center operated 28 specialist clinics; however, staff shortages in several areas led to waiting times. The institution plans to expand with new services and implement organizational changes.

The Tourism Nonprofit Ltd. supported the city’s tourism with campaigns linked to the centenary year and international communication. Although guest nights decreased by 5.2%, the number of visitors increased, and the foreign market remains strong.

The council also decided to amend parking regulations: two downtown sections will become paid parking zones from 2026 to reduce congestion. A proposed 15% increase in council members’ and committee members’ allowances was not approved.

The council approved the 2025 report and 2026 work plan of the City Television. The founding document of the Unified Kindergarten was expanded with additional governmental functions, and a teacher training program was also endorsed.

A decision was made on the utilization of the “Gastro Square” area as well: a new community and hospitality space called “Szoboszló Platz” will be created. In addition, several development projects received support, including thermal energy utilization of the Boating Lake and improvements to rural roads.