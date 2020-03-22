Charges raised against WW2 compensation scammer

Charges have been raised against a 34-year-old woman for deceiving more than four hundred people in cooperation with a family member by promising them compensation payments for losses made during WW2. Starting from September 2017, the late father-in-law of the woman from Szentendre, near Budapest, advertised a service online to arrange compensation payments for people born before 1944 whose relatives died or were POWs during the war, Gyula Bóna, the Nógrád county chief prosecutor, said in a statement.

The man promised to arrange compensation of hundreds of thousands of forints — and even one million forints from time to time — against an “administration cost” of 1,500-3,000 forints (EUR 4.30-8.60) for each applicant. He used forms showing the logos of fictitious Roma parties and associations, Bóna said. After expanding his operation to the whole of Hungary, he collected money from 375 people, each paying a “registration fee” ranging between 1,500 forints and 12,000 forints. The father-in-law has since died but the money received was spent by the family. The prosecutor’s office raised charges against the woman for 409 counts of fraud committed as part of a group and proposed a suspended prison sentence, as well as compensation for the victims. Assets worth over 900,000 forints are to be seized.

MTI