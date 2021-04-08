New Covid Updates in Hungary

From Wednesday, 7 April 2021, on, the following measures will take effect in Hungary:

  • The nighttime curfew will be shortened by two hours from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am.
  • Business hours will be extended between 5:00 in the morning and 9:30 at night.
  • Businesses that were shuttered from March 8th will be allowed to reopen, including hairdressers, cosmetologists, and other providers with the stipulation of the number of customers limited to one for every ten square meters.
  • Dining in restaurants and recreational stays at hotels are still banned.

