3,741 confirmed cases in Hungary

The number of confirmed people infected with the coronavirus in Hungary now stands at 3,741. In compulsory home quarantine: 11,934. Recovered: 1,690. Deceased: 486.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is 3,741. The results show that 43 percent of those infected, 61 percent of the deceased, and 49 percent of those recovered live in Budapest.

It’s still vital for everyone to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters and cover their face in shops and on public transport. It is recommended to stay at home and observe the rules and recommendations, especially elderly people, students, and those who have returned from abroad.

abouthungary.hu

pixabay