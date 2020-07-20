Head of Italian-Hungarian parliament friendship group says Orbán, ‘V4 best allies’

The European Union summit in Brussels has shown that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Visegrad Group countries are Italy’s best allies against the Netherlands’ “shameful arrogance”, Adolfo Urso, head of the Italian-Hungarian parliamentary friendship group, of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), said.

Commenting on the EU summit under way in Brussels, Urso said on Facebook that “Italy and Hungary, together with Spain and Portugal, could lead an alliance of southern and central Europe, saving the EU from the northern, Dutch pirates, in the spirit of solidarity of the former founders of the European community.” Urso reacted to Orbán’s Brussels remarks about the summit, ahead of leaving for Budapest where he is scheduled to hold talks in his capacity as head of the Italian-Hungarian parliamentary friendship group. Orbán said that Hungary supported the Italian position that money should be granted to countries that need it most urgently.

MTI