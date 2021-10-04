Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: second quarter of 2021

Data for household financing and financial and non-financial investment (Chart 1)

Households

The annual growth rate of household gross disposable income increased to 4.9% in the second quarter of 2021 (after 1.0% in the previous quarter). Gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed grew at a higher rate of 9.2% [1](after 0.9%). The growth rate of compensation of employees increased to 9.7% (after 0.3%). Household consumption expenditure grew at a rate of 14.0% after decreasing in the previous quarter (‑4.7%).

The household gross saving rate in the second quarter of 2021 was 19.1%, compared with 20.6% in the previous quarter.

The annual growth rate of household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) increased to 29.8% in the second quarter of 2021, from 10.3% in the previous quarter. Loans to households, the main component of household financing, grew at a higher rate of 4.0% (after 3.4%).

Household financial investment rose at a lower rate of 4.2% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 4.8% in the previous quarter. Among its components, currency and deposits grew at a lower rate of 6.8% (after 8.1%), and net sales of debt securities increased (-9.9% after -7.3%).

The annual growth rate of household net worth decreased to 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021, from 7.4% in the previous quarter, as valuation gains in financial assets slowed while those in non-financial assets accelerated. In particular, housing wealth grew at a higher rate of 5.0% (after 4.7%). The household debt-to-income ratio increased to 96.7% in the second quarter of 2021 from 94.9% in the second quarter of 2020, as loans to households grew faster than disposable income.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs increased at a higher annual rate of 24.9% in the second quarter of 2021, after 0.6% in the previous quarter. Gross operating surplus increased by 30.0% year on year, compared with 8.5% in the previous quarter, and net property income (defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable) also increased. As a result gross entrepreneurial income (broadly equivalent to cash flow) increased at a higher rate of 27.8% (after 9.1%).[2]

NFCs’ gross non-financial investment increased at an annual rate of 20.6% after declining in the previous quarter (-10.7% year on year).[3] NFCs’ financial investment grew at an annual rate of 4.3%, compared with 3.9% in the previous quarter. Among its components, loans granted grew at a higher rate of 4.1% (after 1.5%), while investment in currency and deposits grew at a lower rate of 7.8% (after 16.7%).

Financing of NFCs increased at an unchanged annual rate of 2.2%. The growth rate of financing via loans (2.2%, after 2.7% in the previous quarter)[4] and debt securities (2.0%, after 9.4%) decreased. Conversely, trade credit financing (8.9%, after 2.8%) and equity financing (1.5%, after 1.3%) grew at higher rates.

NFCs’ debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 81.7% in the second quarter of 2021, from 82.1% in the same quarter of the previous year. The non-consolidated, wider debt measure increased to 144.9% from 142.9%, as the non-consolidated debt grew faster than GDP, mainly due to the growth of trade credits and loans between non-financial corporations.

