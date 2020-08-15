Registered Coronavirus Infections Increase by 40

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has gone up by 40 to 4,853 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 607, while 3,590 people have made a recovery. There are 656 active infections and 64 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, six on ventilators. Fully 7,707 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 372,687. New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad.

Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The government and the chief medical officer review the classification of the countries on a weekly basis.

The site said that most new infections can be attributed to people ignoring symptoms and attending family gatherings or smaller events with friends. To avoid a flare-up of the epidemic, the government has cancelled the celebrations that draw large crowds on the August 20 national holiday, including the fireworks and the air show. The ban on gatherings of more than 500 people has been extended beyond August 15. As a general rule people must wear a face mask in shops and in public transport.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,125), followed by Pest County (713) and the counties of Fejér (382), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (266). Békés county has the fewest infections (19).

