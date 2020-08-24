Hungarian government to introduce stricter travel rules in September

The operative board coordinating Hungary’s response to the novel coronavirus epidemic will put forward its proposal on the new rules at next week’s cabinet meeting.

Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s office, said the Hungarian government will introduce stricter rules on travelling abroad starting next month.

Gulyás advised Hungarians against booking trips abroad in September, particularly to southern countries. He said the reopening of schools was crucial for keeping the country running like normal, adding that this required keeping the number of Hungary’s Covid-19 cases under control.

The pandemic is getting worse in most European countries and stagnating in only a handful of them, Gulyás said, adding that Hungary was just a few weeks behind the trends seen in other parts of the continent. This, he said, meant that the government was not in a position to relax travel restrictions.

