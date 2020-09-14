4 Die, Registered Infections Up 484 By in Hungary

Four Covid-19 patients, all with underlying illnesses, have died, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 484 to 12,309 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 637, and 4,069 people have made a recovery. There are 7,603 active infections and 282 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 16 on ventilators. Altogether 26,531 people are in official home quarantine and 537,897 tests have been carried out.

The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The government closed borders to foreigners from Sept 1, with certain exceptions, re-introducing border protection measures in force during the first wave of the epidemic.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (5,330), followed by Pest County (1,752) and the counties of Fejér (697), Komárom-Esztergom (454), Hajdú-Bihar (460) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (394). Békés County has the fewest infections (76).

