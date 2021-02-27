Cold Winter Weather to Come on Friday

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Cold Winter Weather to Come on Friday

According to the weather forecast, cold winter weather is to come on Friday (5th March).

Although there will be frosts in several places at night, the meteorological spring starts with a basically pleasant, sunny weather. On Thursday temperature can hit 15 degrees in several places. However, on Friday (5th March) cool winter weather might arrive in Hungary.

There may be stronger frosts at night at the end of next week, and according to current calculations, it will not be warmer than 2-7 Celsius during the day.

idokep.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Government Urges GPs to Form Community Practices

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Domestic Production of Vaccine to Start at End-2022

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Cold Winter Weather to Come on Friday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Nagyerdei körút

20 m2 flat for rent
50 000 Ft

Hajdúsámson

170 m2 house for sale
120 000 000 Ft

Hajdúsámson

house for sale
65 000 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *