Cold Winter Weather to Come on Friday

According to the weather forecast, cold winter weather is to come on Friday (5th March).

Although there will be frosts in several places at night, the meteorological spring starts with a basically pleasant, sunny weather. On Thursday temperature can hit 15 degrees in several places. However, on Friday (5th March) cool winter weather might arrive in Hungary.

There may be stronger frosts at night at the end of next week, and according to current calculations, it will not be warmer than 2-7 Celsius during the day.

idokep.hu

pixabay