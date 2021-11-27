Due to a Power Outage, Border Crossing at Ártánd is Temporarily Suspended

Due to a power outage, border crossing at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing will be temporarily suspended from Saturday morning (27th November), the police reported on its website.

According to police.hu, experts are working to fix the error.

Traffic is directed to the Nagykereki Road Border Crossing.



The notice draws the attention of travelers to choose the Nagykereki Road Border Crossing Point in order to avoid waiting, and to find out about the opening hours and current waiting times of the border crossing points before departure on the Border Info page of the police website and the Police Route Information System (Routine).

