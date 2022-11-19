First Snow Arrived in Hungary

Shortly before 7 o’clock on Friday evening, in Bánkút, located at an altitude of 850 meters in Bükk, a mixture of freezing rain and snow was falling.

In many places, there was a small snowfall, now there is a temporary break in the precipitation, and then another cyclone arrives in the afternoon. In some parts of the northeast, a blanket of snow covered the landscape in the morning, and snow drifted around Mosonmagyaróvár as well, but a larger amount is not expected anywhere. The night was quite cold compared to the past few days, thanks to the cold air flowing in from above on Regéc and Bánkút it was almost -5 degrees.

The clouds will thicken again in the afternoon from the south-southwest, a Mediterranean cyclone will arrive again, so do not put the umbrellas in the back of the closet.

