A car drifted off the road and broke through the barrier at the 17th kilometer of road no. 4219 in the Komádi area on Saturday morning, the county disaster management reported.

Komád municipal firemen, who were alerted to the accident, rescued a trapped person with the help of tension cutters and hand tools. A rescue helicopter also arrived at the scene. The entire width of the affected road section was closed.





debreceninap.hu

pixabay