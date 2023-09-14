The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend getting updated vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend Americans receive updated vaccines against COVID-19.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accepting the recommendation of the organization’s consultants, drew attention to the fact that the new vaccine is strongly recommended for all people over 6 months of age. It has also been said that vaccines from some manufacturers will be available as early as Wednesday, free of charge to most Americans. Even those who do not have health insurance can access it free of charge.

The number of coronavirus infections and the number of people requiring hospitalization began to increase in the second half of the summer in the United States, prompting some schools and universities to make it mandatory to wear masks again in the beginning of the academic year.

The number of serious illnesses caused by Covid-19 has fallen in the past two years, but epidemiologic officials have drawn attention to the fact that as a result of the virus, thousands of people are hospitalized every week and the disease claims hundreds of deaths.

A poll published in August cited by the Centers for Disease Control found that 42 percent of American adults said they were certain or likely to vaccinate themselves with the updated vaccine. However, a year ago, only 20 percent of the American adult population actually received the then-updated vaccines.

The concentration of genetic material in sewage continues to rise in Hungary, also in Debrecen

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to rise, the National Center for Public Health and Pharmaceuticals (NNGYK) announced on its website.

They wrote: in the 36th week, the national average concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater continued to rise.

They added: in more than half of the sampling locations, the trend is stagnant, but at the same time, an increase can be observed in the supply area of Budapest’s Southern Pest Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as in Debrecen, Győr, Kaposvár, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Salgótarján, Szeged, Székesfehérvár and Szombathely.

It was also announced that the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus is in the “elevated” range in 17 locations and in the “moderate” range in five settlements.

(MTI)