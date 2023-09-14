A bus stop in Debrecen is being moved

A bus stop in Debrecen is being moved

Asphalting works are being carried out on Segner tér in the vicinity of the outer stop located in the direction of Nyugati utca, DKV reminded.

Therefore, from the start of operations on Thursday, September 14, 2023, until the closure of operations on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the affected stop will be closed.

During the works, buses 42, 46, 46E, 46EY, 46H, 92, 94 and 146 traveling towards the Great Station, as well as bus 45 traveling towards Vámospércsi út, will stop at the trolley bus boarding point on Segner tér.

