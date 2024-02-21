Bryan Adams will perform in Budapest again in October

Bryan Adams is giving a concert in Hungary for the seventh time. The world-famous Canadian rock star will perform at the MVM Dome on October 14.

Bryan Adams is touring the United States and Europe this year, and in addition to his biggest hits, he will also play material from his latest, seventeenth studio album, the Grammy-nominated So Happy It Turns, organizer Live Nation told MTI on Tuesday.

The star last visited Hungary in September 2019, when he performed at the Szerencsjáték Zrt. Szuperconcert on Hősök square. The 64-year-old singer, guitarist and songwriter gave a concert in 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2016 at the Papp László Budapest Sportarena, in 2006 he also played in Debrecen, and a year later he was the star of the Budapest Contact concert for 200,000 people. before he played in the field of the 56s.

One of Canada’s best-known musicians has sold more than one hundred million records during his four-decade career, toured on all six continents (he was the first Western musician to perform in, for example, Pakistan or Vietnam), topped the charts in forty countries. He received Canada’s highest state award, was inducted into the Music Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His songs were performed by famous artists such as Joe Cocker, Bonnie Tyler, Kiss or Tina Turner, with whom he even sang a duet. He has also worked with Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Sting and Rod Stewart.

He was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his soundtracks, and received a Grammy once, in 1992, for the song (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, although he was also nominated for a Grammy sixteen times.

Some of his biggest hits include Summer of ’69, Heaven, Straight from the Heart, Please Forgive Me or Shine A Light with Ed Sheeran.

The Canadian star is also known as a photographer, his photo album Exposed was published in 2012. He took pictures of the English royal family, was on good terms with the late Lady Diana, and also photographed the famous Amy Winehouse.

