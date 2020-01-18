Hungary turns to German authorities after Hungarian national stabbed in Schoemberg

Hungary has turned to the German authorities after a Hungarian national was stabbed in the southern German town of Schoemberg, a Hungarian foreign ministry official said on Friday. In a Facebook post, state secretary for communications and international representation Tamás Menczer cited an article by German news portal PZ-news.de as saying that on Jan. 4 a “man of Arab or African origin” stabbed a Hungarian citizen as the two were in a scuffle.

“Our colleagues in Germany learned of the incident from the article and obviously reached out to the police,” Menczer said, adding that the Hungarian victim required surgery after the stabbing. “We have turned to the prosecutor’s office to enquire about the status of the investigation.”

According to PZ-news.de, the suspect also injured a Turkish national while fleeing the scene. The Hungarian victim is reportedly in a stable condition.

MTI