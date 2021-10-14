8-Year-Old Student Dies at a School Sports Program in Mór

On the afternoon of October 12th, an 8-year-old student died at an extracurricular sports program.

In connection with the case, feol.hu contacted the Fejér County Police Headquarters, who provided the following information: –

On October 12th, 2021, at 15:24, a report was received that an 8-year-old student in Mór, in the Kodály Zoltán Street educational institution, lost her life during an extracurricular sports program.

No circumstance indicating alienation has arisen in connection with the student’s death, the circumstances of the case are being investigated by the Mór Police Headquarters within the framework of general administrative order.

Ripost.hu was informed that an 8-year-old student had fallen and hit her head at an afternoon sports program. According to their information, a helicopter and ambulance also arrived at the school on Tuesday afternoon, but they could not help the little girl.

