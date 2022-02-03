The police exemplify an accident in Hajdú-Bihar: no one should do this

The Püspökladány Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the accident.

According to currently available data, a woman was traveling in her car on Route 4212 on February 2, 2022, around 6 p.m. The driver was driving from Sárrétudvari towards Püspökladány as she slipped in her vehicle, drove into a ditch, and collided with a tree. As a result of the accident, the driver of the car suffered minor injuries, according to the primary medical opinion.

In order to prevent accidents, please take the useful advice of the Püspökladány Police Department:

When driving on a snowy, slippery road, expect more travel time, plan your route in advance!

Drive at a slower pace, avoid risky maneuvers and keep a longer following distance, as the braking distance will increase significantly!

When driving, hold the steering wheel with both hands to ensure stable steering and possible slippage as soon as possible, and keep your attention constantly on the road!

When overtaking, change lanes slowly and gradually, and expect different adhesion surfaces to change.

When driving on icy, snowy roads, never leave the cruise control on, because when using it, the vehicle will continue to travel at a constant speed even in the event of slipping or loss of stability, which may make it impossible to correct!

police.hu