Man Kills His Partner in Budapest Then Goes to the Movies

Investigators of the Life Protection Department and the Criminal Deployment Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters caught the suspect within three hours of the report. The 32-year-old man, who was suspected of killing his partner on April 3rd, was arrested in a cinema screening room.

According to the available information, the man had met the 30-year-old woman about two months earlier. On the day of the crime, they started arguing while dancing in an apartment. The man sent the woman’s child to the other room, then abused the woman, and finally left home.

When the little boy came forward, he found his mother lying on the floor, she was no longer breathing. He called his father on the phone and then spoke to the ambulance. Rescue workers tried to resuscitate the victim, but they could not save her life.

Based on the data obtained on the spot, the Budapest Police Headquarters started a hunt for the suspect. Police managed to reach the man by phone, but he refused to reveal where he was. As a result of the hunt, BRFK life safety investigators and Criminal Deployment Department staff caught the alleged perpetrator, who was watching the new superhero movie with his mother in the cinema.

Károly C. had no chance of resisting, he was handcuffed and taken to Teve street, where he was interrogated for a well-founded suspicion of murder. The man confessed to the abuse but denied the killing – despite an extraordinary autopsy carried out on 4th April finding that the victim had been strangled. The suspect was detained by the police of the capital, and his arrest was requested.

civishir.hu

pixabay