A 14-year-old boy from Hajdúhadháza stole more than HUF 2 million from a property

The Criminal Division of the Hajdúhadháza Police Department initiated proceedings against a local resident due to well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft. According to the investigation, the suspect broke into a property in Hajdúhadháza on March 10, 2023, from which he stole more than HUF 2 million.

After the report, the police collected data and interviewed witnesses, as a result of which they quickly identified a local boy who could be linked to the commission of the crime. The 14-year-old was produced and interrogated as a suspect. He confessed.

The investigators seized part of the stolen money and returned it to the owner.

 

