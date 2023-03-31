A 14-year-old boy scribbled on the walls and doors of several apartment buildings in Debrecen

A 14-year-old boy is suspected of vandalizing apartment buildings in Debrecen. The detectives questioned him as a suspect.



In the past month, the police received several reports about graffiti in Debrecen. The police started an investigation, walked the entire scene, then collected data and interviewed witnesses. A 14-year-old boy has been identified as a possible perpetrator. He was brought to the police station and interrogated as a suspect on March 29, 2023. The young man made a partial confession. The damage was not intended, it just seemed like a good joke to scribble on the front doors and walls with spray paint. He left his mark on several condominiums.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of vandalism.

police.hu