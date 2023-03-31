The weekend schedule is changing on several railway lines in Hungary

At the Rákosrendező station, overhead line maintenance will be carried out during the night hours until Monday, so the schedule will change, and replacement buses will be started on the capital section instead of several trains, the railway company announced on its website on Friday.

Mávinform wrote that the changes will affect passengers on the Esztergom, Szob and Veresegyház lines, who will be transported to Angyalföld and Rákospalota-Újpest by replacement buses departing from the bus terminus at Nyugati railway station, the stop of bus 26.

There will also be a change in the schedule between Friday and Sunday on the Budapest-Győr-Hegyeshalom line. Due to track maintenance between Herceghalom and Mosonmagyaróvár and Szárliget and Tatabánya, some trains run according to a modified schedule.

Detailed information can be found on the Mávinform website (www.mavcsoport.hu/mavinform/hetvegi-valtozasok-szobi-veresegyhazi-es-esztergomi-vonalon, www.mavcsoport.hu/mavinform/gyori-es-oroszlanyi-vonalon-modosul-menetrend-marcius-31-tol-aprilis-2-ig).

MTI