A fatal accident occurred late on Tuesday (18th July) on the M4 motorway towards Budapest.

According to the information collected by the police on the scene, a lorry collided with a vehicle parked in the outside lane.

The van and its driver crashed into the ditch and the 54-year-old man died of his injuries.

Staff from the Péteri Motorway Subdivision have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

debreceninap.hu