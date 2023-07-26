Three young men caused life-threatening injuries to their acquaintance in Debrecen

Drinking together took a bloody turn in Debrecen last July. The detectives completed the investigation against three young men.

The police received several reports of a fight on July 25, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. According to eyewitnesses, in Debrecen, on Csapó Street, three men attacked their fourth companion, who was brutally assaulted. The victim lay helpless on the ground after the beating.

The police immediately went to the scene, arrested two young people while there, and called an ambulance to the unconscious victim. As it turned out, in addition to the punches and kicks he suffered, he was also stabbed in the stomach by his attackers.

The two abusers, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old young man from Debrecen, who were arrested on the spot, were brought by the officers to the police headquarters, where the investigators interrogated them as suspects and, after their detention, submitted a motion for their arrest. Their third companion, a 29-year-old also a local resident, fled to an acquaintance after what happened. The police caught him there, and after questioning him as a suspect, he was also taken into criminal custody. The District Court of Debrecen ordered the arrest of all three of them.

According to the investigation, the four men knew each other. They started drinking together early in the evening, but later they got into a fight.

The criminal prosecutors examined all the circumstances and evidence in part, and appointed a medical expert. According to the opinion, the victim was just lucky that he did not suffer fatal injuries. The brutal abuse of the suspects could even have been suitable for taking the life of their newly angry victim.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings against the suspects due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of life-threatening bodily harm, however, during the full investigation of the crime, this was reclassified as attempted murder committed with particular cruelty. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)